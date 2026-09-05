Pakistani LeT terrorist killed in J&K was involved in Poonch IAF convoy, Sonamarg and Bota Pathri attacks

A terrorist gunned down by the Indian Army in the higher reaches of Yusmarg in central Kashmir on Friday has been identified as Yasir, a Pakistani national working for the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, with involvement in the ambush of an IAF convoy in Poonch and an attack on army and civilian workers in 2024, reported news agency PTI quoting officials on Saturday.

A hunt for a second terrorist, hiding behind huge boulders and natural caves, was on at the encounter site located between 12,000 feet and 15,500 feet in the Pir Panjal range.

Although the operation is faced with difficulties because of incessant rain and visibility reducing to as low as five metres, the area is dominated by the army and its Special Forces to thwart any successful escape attempt.

According to the officials, Yasir's presence was first detected in 2024. Inputs suggest his involvement in at least three major terror incidents in 2024 – an ambush of an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Poonch district, an attack on construction workers near Sonamarg, and an attack on the army in Bota Pathri, reported PTI.