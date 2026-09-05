PM Modi urges teachers to raise drug awareness, help students cut screen time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged teachers to make students aware of the dangers of drugs and help them reduce their screen time.

Interacting with national award-winning teachers on Friday, on the eve of Teachers’ Day, Modi said everyone in society should encourage students to take part in creative pursuits.

He stressed that teachers should look beyond academic performance and pay attention to students’ behaviour and everyday lives.

Modi said teachers have an increasingly important role in children’s lives as joint family structures become less common.