Punjab Cabinet relaxes paddy milling norms amid 280 LMT storage crisis

CHANDIGARH: Amid a severe shortage of storage space, Punjab is staring at a major challenge in the procurement of paddy this season, as the entire 280 LMT foodgrain storage capacity is full and the slow lifting of rice by the Union Government continues.

The state Cabinet approved the Custom Milling Policy for 2026-27, allowing rice millers who have delivered up to 90 per cent of the rice from the paddy allotted to them in 2025-26 to be eligible to receive fresh paddy for milling, even if they have not completed delivery of rice from the previous crop.

This move is significant as less than six months are left for the 2027 Assembly elections and the AAP-led government wants to make sure of a hassle-free procurement season for farmers.

Sources in the Food and Civil Supplies Department said that the state’s entire 280 LMT foodgrain storage capacity is full, and due to the slow lifting of rice by the Union Government from Punjab for movement to other consuming states, the problem has been further aggravated, leaving little space for the rice that will be generated from the upcoming paddy crop.

A target to procure around 180 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy was assigned to the state during the forthcoming procurement season, out of the total paddy production of 185 LMT. However, the state is already facing an acute storage crisis, with all available covered and plinth storage capacity occupied by grain from previous years.

Thus, under the new policy cleared by the Cabinet today, millers who have delivered up to 90 per cent of the rice from the paddy allotted to them in 2025-26 will be eligible to receive fresh paddy for milling. The concession is aimed at ensuring that milling operations are not disrupted when procurement of the new crop begins later this month.