Punjab set for bumper basmati yield this season, estimated at around 30 lakh tonnes this year

CHANDIGARH: Punjab is set for a bumper Basmati crop this Kharif season, due to an improvement in yield. Total production is estimated at around 30 lakh tonnes this year, against 20 lakh tonnes last year, as the area under premium grain cultivation has increased by at least 50,000 hectares to 6.76 lakh hectares (16.5 lakh acres).

On the other hand, the All India Basmati Rice Association has released its advance estimate of Basmati sowing based on satellite imagery and field data available up to the first week of August. According to estimates, Basmati acreage across the country has risen by around 1.6 per cent, from 84.65 lakh acres last year to approximately 86 lakh acres this season.

According to figures, Basmati production in 2014-15 was approximately 3.55 million metric tonnes, while in 2015-16 it was around 3.165 million metric tonnes.

If production this year reaches close to or above 30 lakh metric tonnes, it could become the state’s third-largest Basmati crop after 2014-15 and 2015-16.

Last year, the Basmati crop in Punjab had caused concern among both farmers and the rice industry due to floods, prolonged heat and adverse weather conditions. This year, the premium grain is emerging as a major hope for the state’s agriculture. Considering the condition of the crop in the fields, the increased area under Basmati, favourable weather conditions and the yield of the crop arriving in the initial markets, there are strong indications of a very large crop. The improved crop outlook has raised hopes among farmers, millers and traders of a profitable season, particularly as exporters are expected to procure heavily from the state following last year’s flood-damaged crop.