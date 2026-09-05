Raipur Diary | Chhattisgarh leads in rainwater harvesting at grassroots

In Chhattisgarh, the grassroots participation has transformed conventional water conservation into a vibrant mass movement. Consequently, it has emerged as the best performer in rainwater harvesting under the Ministry of Jal Shakti’s flagship ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari’ and ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign. The four measures that worked for the state included conserving rainwater through state-specific ‘Catch the Rain’ plans, ‘State Water Awards’ to recognise high-performing states, mapping of water structures and quarterly reviews. The statewide momentum is reflected in district-level achievements, with five figuring among the national Top 10.
Maximum utilisation of Bastar’s tribal resources
To empower indigenous miners and eliminate middlemen, Chhattisgarh launched the Tribal Incentives on Natural Resources Portal, directly tethering the earnings of Bastar’s tribal tin collectors to global market valuations. The procurement price of tin ore gathered in Bastar will be pegged directly to the London Metal Exchange. By aligning local prices with prevailing international prices and routing payments to collectors’ bank accounts via DBT, the platform ensures that indigenous families capture the true economic value of their resource. The platform is rightly cited as a “Mineral-to-Livelihood” initiative, as it converts mineral wealth into sustainable prosperity.
2026 becomes year of holidays with 46 offs
Govt establishments observe between 8 and 13 holidays every month. Citizens in Chhattisgarh visiting government offices for essential administrative services need to check the official calendar more frequently. This year on an average, government establishments observe between 8 and 13 holidays every month. The state government has declared 28 general and 18 public holidays apart from the weekend offs. Additionally, district administrations declare specific local holidays for regional festivals such as Nuakhai, local celebrations around Diwali, and Ganesh Chaturthi, alongside optional leaves available.
Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh
ejaz@newindianexpress.com