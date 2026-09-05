Raipur Diary | Chhattisgarh leads in rainwater harvesting at grassroots

In Chhattisgarh, the grassroots participation has transformed conventional water conservation into a vibrant mass movement. Consequently, it has emerged as the best performer in rainwater harvesting under the Ministry of Jal Shakti’s flagship ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari’ and ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign. The four measures that worked for the state included conserving rainwater through state-specific ‘Catch the Rain’ plans, ‘State Water Awards’ to recognise high-performing states, mapping of water structures and quarterly reviews. The statewide momentum is reflected in district-level achievements, with five figuring among the national Top 10.