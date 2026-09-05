Mohan Bhagwat in London as RSS marks centenary with global outreach

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which marks its centenary year in 2026, will expand its overseas engagements, culminating in a visit to London by Sarsanghchalak, Dr Mohan Bhagwat, from September 2 to 7, 2026.
Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, said the organisation was established during India's freedom struggle by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, who believed that a strong and cohesive society would be essential to sustaining political and economic independence after it was achieved.
He said, "Over the past century, the organisation has grown into what it describes as a civilisational movement, run by volunteers engaged in social service across Bharat".
Over the past century, the RSS has developed an ethos of community service rooted in the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' — the idea that the world is one family, he said.
"Central to this is a tradition of individual character-building, which RSS regards as the foundation for wider community strength. The RSS’s 2025–26 annual report records more than 152,000 service initiatives across India, spanning education, healthcare, social welfare, self-reliance and other areas of community life", he said.
Across India, the Sangh also has more than 134,000 regular local gatherings, including daily shakhas, or local RSS gatherings, as well as weekly and monthly meetings.
As part of its centenary, the organisation has identified five priorities that it says would benefit wider society: social harmony, strengthening family values, environmental responsibility, self-reliance, and civic responsibility.
He said, "During its centenary year, the RSS has sought to share its experience through a more visible programme of civilisational dialogue with communities and institutions around the world. A major phase of this outreach was taken forward in April 2026, when RSS Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale Ji visited the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany. His engagements included Chatham House in London, Stanford University and the Hudson Institute in the United States, and leading German policy institutions in Berlin, alongside discussions with academics, parliamentarians, business leaders, community representatives and members of the Indian diaspora".
He added that the conversations explored civilisational perspectives, social cohesion and shared responses to contemporary global challenges.
Sunil Ambekar said, " Dr. Bhagwat Ji has since carried this civilisational dialogue from New York to Toronto and now to London. In New York on 29 August, at the invitation of AHEAD (American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue), he addressed a multi-faith leaders’ meeting attended by 175 participants from different denominations and religions. He also addressed the 'Universal Oneness' conference at Madison Square Garden, where over 6,000 delegates from 853 cities and 39 US states, representing 250 organisations, took part".
He added that around 250 students from universities across the United States also participated in the dialogue. The interfaith leaders’ meeting adopted a five-point “Call for Action” resolution."
Dr. Bhagwat Ji then travelled to Toronto at the invitation of CHORD (Canadian Hindus for Outreach, Relations and Dialogue), where he addressed the “Hindu Vishwa Bandhu” conference. More than 2,000 delegates representing 175 organisations from all ten Canadian provinces participated in the gathering", he said in London on Friday.
Bhagwat arrived in London on September 2 for the final leg of his three-city centenary outreach. The wider London programme has been led and co-ordinated by Integral, a UK-based organisation that brings together leaders and communities to strengthen dialogue, collaboration and long-term relationships within the UK and between the UK and India.
"More than 115 UK-based socio-cultural organisations have joined Integral in welcoming Dr Bhagwat to the UK and supporting the wider programme of engagement during his visit", he said.
"During his visit, Dr. Bhagwat Ji is meeting faith leaders, academics, researchers and other public figures. As part of his interfaith engagement, he has visited Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Willesden and Khalsa Jatha British Isles gurdwara, and is also due to visit a Jain temple in London", he said.
Providing further details, he added that a community leaders’ reception and civilisational dialogue would be held on 6 September 2026 under the theme “Celebration of Oneness”.
"This event has been initiated by Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh UK (HSS UK), a Hindu social and cultural organisation established in Britain in 1966, with support from Integral. More than 310 community organisations and associations from across the UK are expected to take part in the celebration", he said.
"The London programme continues the message Dr. Bhagwat Ji has carried from the United States through Canada to the United Kingdom, sharing the RSS’s experience of selfless service and social harmony, and its vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or “the world is one family”, he said.