Mohan Bhagwat in London as RSS marks centenary with global outreach

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which marks its centenary year in 2026, will expand its overseas engagements, culminating in a visit to London by Sarsanghchalak, Dr Mohan Bhagwat, from September 2 to 7, 2026.

Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, said the organisation was established during India's freedom struggle by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, who believed that a strong and cohesive society would be essential to sustaining political and economic independence after it was achieved.

He said, "Over the past century, the organisation has grown into what it describes as a civilisational movement, run by volunteers engaged in social service across Bharat".

Over the past century, the RSS has developed an ethos of community service rooted in the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' — the idea that the world is one family, he said.

"Central to this is a tradition of individual character-building, which RSS regards as the foundation for wider community strength. The RSS’s 2025–26 annual report records more than 152,000 service initiatives across India, spanning education, healthcare, social welfare, self-reliance and other areas of community life", he said.