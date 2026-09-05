Himachal dams face growing safety risks amid extreme weather

CHANDIGARH: Three of Himachal Pradesh’s 15 operational dams inspected during 2025-26 have been placed in Category-II for potential hazard, with deficiencies requiring sustained monitoring and timely remedial action. The remaining 12 have been classified under Category-I based on their potential hazard level.
The findings are contained in the Annual Report on Dam Safety–2025-26 of the State Dam Safety Organisation (SDSO), prepared by the Directorate of Energy under the provisions of the Dam Safety Act, 2021. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tabled the report in the state Assembly on Thursday, the last day of the monsoon session.
According to the report, Himachal Pradesh has 31 designed dams, of which 26 commissioned dams are currently operational. Four dams are under construction and one is under commissioning. Of the 17 dams under the jurisdiction of the Himachal Pradesh SDSO, 11 are owned by private power companies and six by government organisations.
The state has an estimated hydropower potential of 27,000 MW, of which 24,567 MW is considered harnessable. So far, 12,438 MW has been tapped through dam-based and run-of-the-river hydropower projects.
Structural deficiencies flagged
Pre-monsoon and post-monsoon inspections of 15 operational dams during 2025-26 identified structural and safety-related deficiencies at three projects — the Giri Jataun Barrage, Malana-I and Malana-II. All three were placed in Category-II based on their condition and the need for continued monitoring and corrective action.
The deficiencies include the need for structural rehabilitation, completion of spillway works, restoration of non-functional instrumentation systems and strengthening of emergency preparedness arrangements.
At the Giri Jataun Barrage, inspectors observed uneven settlement at the pier expansion joint, cracks in concrete and non-functional monitoring equipment. The project’s early warning system is also yet to be implemented, raising concerns about the effectiveness of existing safety mechanisms during extreme weather events.
At Malana-II, critical safety-related works have faced significant delays, including the construction of an additional ungated spillway and replacement of hydraulic hoists for radial gates.
The report states that most of the inspected dams were functioning satisfactorily. Eleven dams were placed in Category-III based on their structural condition, while none were placed in Category-I on this criterion.
However, the potential-hazard classification presents a different picture. Twelve of the 15 operational dams have been placed in Category-I and three in Category-II, reflecting the potential consequences of a dam failure rather than the physical condition of the structures.
The potential hazard of a dam is assessed on factors including the capital value of the project, potential loss of life and property damage, and likely environmental and cultural impacts in the event of a failure.
Climate risks and preparedness
The report documents annual inspections, safety reviews, evaluations and compliance with statutory requirements. Its primary objective is to identify deficiencies, vulnerabilities and potential risks associated with the design, construction, operation, maintenance and ageing of dams, and to recommend corrective measures within defined timelines.
It stresses that dam safety is a highly specialised discipline requiring expertise in structural engineering, geology, hydrology, geotechnical engineering, instrumentation and disaster management. The report calls for greater capacity building among personnel involved in dam safety assessment and regulation.
It also highlights the need to make dam safety systems more climate-resilient amid the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events. Cloudbursts, flash floods, glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), landslides and other hazards pose growing risks to dams and downstream areas, making regular assessments, early warning systems and emergency preparedness essential.
Rising maintenance costs
During 2025-26, approximately Rs 141.12 crore was spent on dam repair, maintenance and safety measures across the state. Of this, around Rs 123.60 crore was spent on the repair of the Sainj Hydroelectric Power Project.
The financial requirements for maintaining critical projects are expected to remain substantial in 2026-27. An estimated Rs 150 crore has been earmarked for maintenance-related works at Malana-II, while Rs 137.56 crore has been estimated for the Sainj project.
The urgency of strengthening safety measures was underlined by a cloudburst-triggered flash flood at Malana-II on August 1 last year. The disaster caused estimated financial losses of between Rs 200 crore and Rs 400 crore. However, the report noted that the project’s emergency action plan helped prevent loss of life.
Manpower shortage
The SDSO is also facing a shortage of technical manpower. Nine posts at the levels of Deputy Chief Engineer, Executive Engineer and Junior Engineer are currently vacant, according to the report.
The vacancies come at a time when the organisation is required to undertake regular safety inspections, monitor compliance, oversee remedial measures and strengthen preparedness across the state’s dam infrastructure.
It also highlights the need to make dam safety systems more climate-resilient amid the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events. Cloudbursts, flash floods, glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), landslides and other hazards pose growing risks to dams and downstream areas, making regular assessments, early warning systems and emergency preparedness essential.
Rising maintenance costs
During 2025-26, approximately Rs 141.12 crore was spent on dam repair, maintenance and safety measures across the state. Of this, around Rs 123.60 crore was spent on the repair of the Sainj Hydroelectric Power Project.
The financial requirements for maintaining critical projects are expected to remain substantial in 2026-27. An estimated Rs 150 crore has been earmarked for maintenance-related works at Malana-II, while Rs 137.56 crore has been estimated for the Sainj project.
The urgency of strengthening safety measures was underlined by a cloudburst-triggered flash flood at Malana-II on August 1 last year. The disaster caused estimated financial losses of between Rs 200 crore and Rs 400 crore. However, the report noted that the project’s emergency action plan helped prevent loss of life.
Manpower shortage
The SDSO is also facing a shortage of technical manpower. Nine posts at the levels of Deputy Chief Engineer, Executive Engineer and Junior Engineer are currently vacant, according to the report.
The vacancies come at a time when the organisation is required to undertake regular safety inspections, monitor compliance, oversee remedial measures and strengthen preparedness across the state’s dam infrastructure.