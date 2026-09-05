Himachal dams face growing safety risks amid extreme weather

CHANDIGARH: Three of Himachal Pradesh’s 15 operational dams inspected during 2025-26 have been placed in Category-II for potential hazard, with deficiencies requiring sustained monitoring and timely remedial action. The remaining 12 have been classified under Category-I based on their potential hazard level.

The findings are contained in the Annual Report on Dam Safety–2025-26 of the State Dam Safety Organisation (SDSO), prepared by the Directorate of Energy under the provisions of the Dam Safety Act, 2021. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tabled the report in the state Assembly on Thursday, the last day of the monsoon session.

According to the report, Himachal Pradesh has 31 designed dams, of which 26 commissioned dams are currently operational. Four dams are under construction and one is under commissioning. Of the 17 dams under the jurisdiction of the Himachal Pradesh SDSO, 11 are owned by private power companies and six by government organisations.

The state has an estimated hydropower potential of 27,000 MW, of which 24,567 MW is considered harnessable. So far, 12,438 MW has been tapped through dam-based and run-of-the-river hydropower projects.

Structural deficiencies flagged

Pre-monsoon and post-monsoon inspections of 15 operational dams during 2025-26 identified structural and safety-related deficiencies at three projects — the Giri Jataun Barrage, Malana-I and Malana-II. All three were placed in Category-II based on their condition and the need for continued monitoring and corrective action.

The deficiencies include the need for structural rehabilitation, completion of spillway works, restoration of non-functional instrumentation systems and strengthening of emergency preparedness arrangements.

At the Giri Jataun Barrage, inspectors observed uneven settlement at the pier expansion joint, cracks in concrete and non-functional monitoring equipment. The project’s early warning system is also yet to be implemented, raising concerns about the effectiveness of existing safety mechanisms during extreme weather events.