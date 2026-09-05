Teachers played key role in bringing school dropout rate to negligible level: President Murmu

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday praised teachers across the country for their role in bringing the school dropout rate down to a negligible level while conferring the National Awards 2026 on 82 outstanding educators.

Addressing the award ceremony, the President said school education forms the foundation of the education system and that teachers play a vital role in shaping children's intellectual, physical and moral development.

“School education forms the foundation of the education system. While knowledge and skills can be acquired at any time, imparting lessons in good conduct during childhood proves far more effective.”

She said teachers can prepare future generations of responsible citizens by focusing on children's overall development during their early years.

Murmu described education as the most effective way to ensure equality of opportunity as guaranteed by the Constitution.

“Education is the most effective means of realising the equality of opportunity enshrined in our Constitution.”

She said teachers have a special responsibility to build confidence among children, especially those from economically weaker families, first-generation learners, students from rural schools, shy children, talented students lacking confidence and children with special needs.

The President said academic excellence, skill development and entrepreneurship are essential for India's development. She added that making India the world's skill capital and a knowledge superpower remains a national priority.

“The goal of Viksit Bharat can be achieved only through a world class education system.”

“We must strive to ensure that not even a single student in our country is deprived of opportunities for quality education.”

A total of 82 educators received the National Awards this year, including 48 school teachers, 21 higher education faculty members and 13 trainers from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.