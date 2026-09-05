UN backs push for more accurate world maps; India votes in favour

NEW DELHI: The United Nations General Assembly has backed efforts to make world maps more accurately reflect the relative size of continents, with 164 countries supporting a Togo-sponsored resolution. India voted in favour, while the United States voted against. Estonia, Georgia, Lithuania, Moldova, Serbia and Ukraine abstained.

The resolution does not ban the Mercator projection or require countries to adopt a new map. Instead, it encourages governments, schools, international organisations and technology companies to consider equal-area map projections when accurately representing land size is important.

The debate centres on the Mercator projection, created by Flemish cartographer Gerardus Mercator in 1569. Designed mainly for navigation, it preserves direction but exaggerates the size of landmasses farther from the Equator.

Africa is the most cited example of this distortion. On a Mercator map, Africa appears similar in size to Greenland. In reality, Africa covers about 30.4 million sq km, nearly 14 times Greenland's 2.2 million sq km.

Togo led the negotiations on behalf of the African group, with support from the African Union. The resolution describes correcting distortions in Africa's representation as a matter of "cognitive justice and memorial reparation."

"Maps shape our understanding of the world," Togo's Foreign Minister Robert Dussey said before the vote. He argued that maps "guide education, nourish the imagination, and influence collective perceptions."