Uttarakhand to get its first white tigers as CZA clears transfer to Dehradun Zoo

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is set to get its first white tigers after the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) approved the transfer of two male white tigers to Dehradun Zoo.

The rare big cats will be brought from Gwalior Zoo in Madhya Pradesh and Nandankanan Zoological Park in Odisha. They will be displayed in Uttarakhand for the first time.

Officials have started preparations to bring a nearly two-year-old white male tiger from Gwalior, with its arrival expected around Wildlife Week. Under the exchange, Dehradun Zoo will send a normal-coloured tiger to Gwalior Zoo.

Speaking to TNIE, Forest Range Officer and Dehradun Zoo in-charge Diksha Bhatt said, "The clearance marks a major success for the Uttarakhand Forest Department, which had been pursuing the proposals for several years."

Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said, “It is heartening news for Uttarakhand that the state is going to get its first white tiger. It will become a major attraction for wildlife lovers and tourists.”

The CZA has also approved the transfer of another male white tiger from Nandankanan Zoological Park. Officials are yet to finalise the logistics and exchange terms for that transfer.