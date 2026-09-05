Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan nominates new Rajya Sabha members to key parliamentary committees

NEW DELHI: Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P Radhakrishnan has nominated and re-nominated several Rajya Sabha members as members and chairpersons of key parliamentary committees, with immediate effect.

The appointments, announced in the Rajya Sabha Parliamentary Bulletin dated September 3, aim to strengthen the functioning of parliamentary committees that examine legislative and policy matters in the Upper House.

Sam Satish Babu has been nominated to the Business Advisory Committee, while Dr Laxmi Kant Bajpai and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray have been nominated to the Committee of Rules.

Tarun Chugh, Mithlesh Kumar, Dr Bhim Singh, Akhilesh Prasad Singh and Tiruchi Siva have been nominated to the Committee of Privileges.

S. Kalyanasundaram, Masthan Rao Yadav Beedha and L.K Sidhish have been nominated to the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Harish Beeran and Rajeev Shukla have been nominated to the Committee on Government Assurances.

Sushmita Dev, Chunnilal Garasiya, Swati Maliwal, Harsh Mahajan, Neeraj Dangi and I.S Inbadurai have been nominated to the Committee on Subordinate Legislation.

M. Nagaraja, Mansingh Meraman Parmar, Dr Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade, Khiangte Laltluangkim and James Pangsang Kongkal Sangma have been nominated and re-nominated to the Committee on Papers Laid on the Table.

S.R Sivalingam, Sanjay Seth and Manas Ranjan Mangaraj have been nominated to the Committee on Ethics.

Dr John Brittas, Jose K. Mani and Upendra Kushwaha have been nominated to the Committee on Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

Radhakrishnan has also nominated and re-nominated members to the General Purposes Committee and the Panel of Vice-Chairpersons.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has been re-nominated as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, while Dr M. Thambi Durai has been nominated to the Panel of Vice-Chairpersons.

Mukul Wasnik, Tiruchi Siva, Dr Medha Vishram Kulkarni, Dr K. Laxman, Raghav Chadha and Ranjeet Ranjan have been nominated and re-nominated as chairpersons of various parliamentary standing committees. Manas Ranjan Mangaraj has been nominated as the leader of a recognised party.