80% plantation, 90% survival rate made mandatory for highway opening

NEW DELHI: To ensure adequate greenery along newly developed highway stretches before their opening, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has made plantation compliance a prerequisite for the issuance of the Provisional Certificate of Completion (PCC) or declaration of the Provisional Commercial Operation Date (PCOD) of highways.

Under the new guidelines issued by the Authority, plantation obligations will have to be substantially met before a newly constructed road can be certified as substantially completed and safe for commercial use.

As per the guidelines, plantation must be carried out on at least 80 percent of the available right of way (RoW) of the highway designated for growing plants before the issuance of PCC or PCOD. In addition, the saplings planted must have a minimum survival rate of 90 percent at the time of inspection.

The Authority has further linked plantation maintenance to payments during the operation and maintenance (O&M) period. Release of O&M or annuity payments, or assessment of maintenance compliance, will be contingent upon maintaining a minimum 90 per cent survival rate throughout the O&M period.

According to the officials, the guidelines are expected to make highway concessionaires and contractors more accountable for maintaining greenery along the available RoW and ensuring that planted saplings survive before completion certification is granted.