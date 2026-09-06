Centre sells 4,000 tonnes of buffer onions in 17 cities to curb rising prices

NEW DELHI: The government has sold around 4,000 tonnes of buffer onions across 17 cities in the first 10 days of a subsidised retail intervention aimed at containing rising prices, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said on Sunday.

The Centre, through the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (Nafed), has a buffer stock of 1.21 lakh tonnes of onions for 2026.

The agencies are moving the stock from producing states to major consuming centres in bulk, either through a dedicated rail service, the “Kanda Express”, or by trucks. The onions are being sold at a subsidised price of Rs 35 per kg in select price-sensitive cities.

"Approximately 4,000 tonnes of buffer onion have been sold so far in 17 cities," Khare told PTI.

Bulk consignments have already reached Delhi and Chennai via the Kanda Express, and a third rake is now being loaded for dispatch to Guwahati in the coming days, she added.

"The distribution of buffer onions has brought some relief to consumers. Prices have fallen slightly," Khare said, adding that the quality of the government's buffer stock was comparable in size and quality to what private traders were selling.

She noted that the rabi onion crop, typically stored for release later in the year, had suffered some damage during harvesting due to untimely rains.

NCCF Managing Director Anice Joseph Chandra said the federation alone has sold 1,500 tonnes of buffer onion so far.

"So far, we have sold 1,500 tonnes of buffer onions in different cities across the country. The focus is on retail and selling at Rs 35 per kg," she said.