India fills Europe’s diesel gap as Russian exports stay low and US shipments begin to lose steam

India supplied about 60 per cent of the diesel transiting the Bab-el-Mandeb to Europe in August, emerging as a crucial source of fuel for the region as Russian exports remain severely constrained and US shipments begin to decline, PTI reported, citing Vortexa data.

Around 2,00,000 barrels per day of diesel, or gasoil, crossed the strategic Red Sea chokepoint in August on vessels bound for Europe, close to year-earlier levels after flows through the route nearly stalled in March and April. Indian refineries accounted for roughly 60 per cent of that volume, according to Vortexa data cited by PTI.

India, the world's fourth-largest refining nation, has an installed capacity of 258.1 million tonnes per annum, well above domestic fuel demand. In 2025-26, the country exported 61.5 million tonnes of petroleum products, PTI reported, citing official data.

However, India's ability to sustain these exports could come under pressure as crude supplies tighten. Crude and condensate shipments into the country fell for a second consecutive month to around 3.8 million barrels per day in August, compared with 4.8 million barrels per day a year earlier, according to Vortexa data cited in the report.

Russian diesel exports, once a major source of European supply, have remained largely absent. Seaborne diesel and gasoil exports averaged only around 1,50,000 barrels per day during the first 25 days of August, down about 6,10,000 barrels per day from a year earlier and 81 per cent below the five-year seasonal average.

The scheduled lifting or partial relaxation of Russia's diesel export ban from September 1 may not lead to a rapid recovery. Ukrainian drone strikes have continued to disrupt Russian refineries and export infrastructure, with 32 attacks on refineries recorded in July and August, according to Vortexa data cited by the report.