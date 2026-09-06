Janmashtami ‘love jihad’ tableau sparks political row in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: A political controversy has erupted in Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar after police registered a case against BJP worker Raju Rawat over a Janmashtami tableau based on “love jihad”, a politically charged term used to allege religious conversion through interfaith relationships.

Scores of BJP leaders and workers gathered at the Ramnagar police station late at Saturday night, raising slogans against the police and questioning the basis for the action.

The protesters included office-bearers from the party’s city and rural units, former functionaries and members holding government-appointed positions. The BJP workers asked why a party activist had been booked for displaying a tableau on an issue frequently raised in public by leaders of the BJP-led state and central governments.

They claimed Rawat had removed the tableau immediately after being instructed by the local administration, and said registering a case despite his compliance was “difficult to understand”.