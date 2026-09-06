Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu dies of heart attack

RANCHI: Jharkhand Higher Education and Urban Development Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu died of a heart attack at his residence in Giridih late Saturday night. He was rushed to a private hospital after complaining of chest pain but could not be revived.
According to reports, Sonu had dinner at his residence before retiring for the night. He later complained of chest pain and uneasiness, following which family members took him to Mercy Hospital in Giridih.
Dr Shahzad Sheikh, the attending physician, said Sonu was brought to the hospital at around 2.15 am after experiencing chest pain for nearly two hours. Doctors said vomit had entered his lungs before he reached the hospital. His airway was cleared immediately, and an ECG showed signs of a heart attack. His blood pressure was unrecordable, and despite CPR, he died within 10 to 15 minutes. He was declared dead at around 4 am. Sonu reportedly had a history of high blood pressure and diabetes.
His mortal remains were shifted from Mercy Hospital to his residence.
Earlier on Saturday, Sonu had attended a Teachers' Day programme.
Sonu was elected MLA from the Giridih Sadar Assembly constituency in 2019 and retained the seat in the 2024 Assembly elections. He later became a Cabinet minister in the Hemant Soren government and held the portfolios of Urban Development, Higher and Technical Education, Tourism, Art and Culture, and Sports and Youth Affairs.
A long-time Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader, Sonu had been associated with the party since the 1990s and was considered a close confidant of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. He was actively involved in issues related to education, urban development, sports and tourism.
Sonu also played a key role during the recent student protests over alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC examinations, acting as an intermediary between the government and the protesters.
Expressing condolences, Chief Minister Hemant Soren posted on X, “Sonu Bhaiya, your passing is a personal loss for me. Your absence will always be felt. I will carry your affection, your struggles, and your commitment to Jharkhand with me for life.”
Soren added, “Sonu Bhaiya was not just a senior colleague or political associate to me. He was like an elder brother—affectionate, guiding, and steadfastly standing by my side in every difficult time. The moments spent with him and the lessons learned from him will always remain with me.”