Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu passes away

RANCHI: Jharkhand Higher Education and Urban Development Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu died of a heart attack at his residence in Giridih late Saturday night. He was rushed to a private hospital after complaining of chest pain but could not be revived.

According to reports, Sonu had dinner at his residence before retiring for the night. He later complained of chest pain and uneasiness, following which family members took him to Mercy Hospital in Giridih.

Dr Shahzad Sheikh, the attending physician, said Sonu was brought to the hospital at around 2.15 am after experiencing chest pain for nearly two hours. Doctors said vomit had entered his lungs before he reached the hospital. His airway was cleared immediately, and an ECG showed signs of a heart attack. His blood pressure was unrecordable, and despite CPR, he died within 10 to 15 minutes. He was declared dead at around 4 am. Sonu reportedly had a history of high blood pressure and diabetes.

His mortal remains were shifted from Mercy Hospital to his residence.

Earlier on Saturday, Sonu had attended a Teachers' Day programme.