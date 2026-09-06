Manipur final electoral rolls record 19.6 lakh voters

GUWAHATI: The final electoral rolls for all 60 Assembly constituencies of Manipur were published on Sunday, putting the total number of voters at 19,60,620.

With 10,06,962 female voters, women outnumber their male counterparts, who number 9,53,350. The gender ratio is 1,056 females for every 1,000 male electors. The state has 308 third-gender electors.

In a statement, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said the final electoral rolls were published in compliance with instructions issued by the Election Commission of India. The draft electoral roll, published on July 5, had 19,34,399 electors.

Altogether, 96,985 claims and objections filed during the claims and objections period were processed for the final roll. In addition, all forms received before July 5 were processed for final publication.

“A total of 56,871 numbers of electors has been included and a total of 30,650 numbers of electors has been deleted from the draft electoral roll,” the statement said.

The roll revision exercise began with 20,93,076 electors recorded as of May 18, 2026. Enumeration forms were generated for all these electors, of whom 19,34,399 returned their forms.

Altogether, 1,58,677 electors whose Enumeration Forms were not received were excluded from the draft electoral roll. Of these, 72,473 were identified as shifted, 43,000 as deceased, 34,740 as absent, 7,394 as duplicate entries and 1,070 under other categories.

Last week, the Centre deferred the census operations in Manipur amid demands from Meitei and Naga organisations for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the census and delimitation exercises.

Following the Centre's decision, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday issued a gazette notification formally deferring the census exercise in the state.

Last Wednesday, the Manipur Assembly reaffirmed its previous resolutions urging the central government to “update” the NRC before conducting the census “in the interest of the state in particular and the nation in general.”

The influential Kuki-Zo Council has already dismissed the NRC demand as “premature and unjustified” and welcomed the census exercise.