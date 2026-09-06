Massive landslide partially blocks Teesta, Chyakoong rivers in Sikkim’s Mangan

GUWAHATI: A massive landslide hit Sikkim’s Mangan district on Sunday morning, partially blocking the flow of the Teesta and Chyakoong rivers for hours.

A substantial portion of the hillside along the new road cutting of the Naga–Tosa Road in the Naga Forest area, opposite the Theng Tunnel, collapsed, resulting in the partial blockage of the rivers' flow. No loss of life was reported.

The Mangan district administration conducted a comprehensive on-site assessment in the afternoon to evaluate the ground situation.

Sharing the updates in the evening, a government statement said the natural channel previously restricted by debris opened up further, allowing river water to discharge at a steady, normal speed.

“The threat of sudden water release or flash surges downstream has significantly reduced compared to the morning hours. The overall condition along the river stretch remains stable and normal,” the statement further said.

Personnel of the police and district disaster management authority remained deployed at the site to maintain surveillance of the river levels and slope stability.

The administration advised residents living downstream of the Teesta to remain vigilant, avoid venturing near riverbanks, and move to safer, higher locations as a precautionary measure until full clearance operations are completed.