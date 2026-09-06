Nine ISRO employee associations seek clarity on reports of core functions being shifted to private sector

Days after the successful launch of the GSLV F17-EOS 05 mission, nine employee associations representing various Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) centres and units have sought an official clarification on the government's policy regarding the transfer or privatisation of the space agency's manufacturing and operational functions, news agency ANI reported.
In a joint representation dated September 4 to Department of Space Secretary and ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, the associations raised concerns over reports and public statements suggesting that several activities currently undertaken by ISRO could be transferred to private companies and public sector undertakings (PSUs).
The associations cited remarks by IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka at a summit on August 21, where he was reported to have said that ISRO would eventually stop making launch vehicles, with their production being undertaken by the private sector or PSUs.
According to the representation, the transfer process has already begun with SSLV technology and production rights handed over to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), while similar transfers are proposed for the PSLV and LVM3. The associations also claimed that routine satellite manufacturing could be moved out of ISRO and that private entities could operate new launch infrastructure, including the Space Launch Complex at Kulasekarapattinam.
They further said around 120 technologies had already been transferred from ISRO to the private sector.
The associations said these statements had received wide publicity but had not been accompanied by an official communication from the Department of Space explaining the approved policy, its legal basis, implementation timeline or implications for the existing workforce and future recruitment, ANI reported.
The representation argued that ISRO's launch vehicle design, realisation, integration, testing and launch operations constitute core scientific and strategic capabilities rather than merely manufacturing activities.
The associations warned that a progressive withdrawal of ISRO from launch vehicle and satellite realisation could reduce in-house work, affect sanctioned posts and limit promotion opportunities. They also expressed concern that existing employees could become surplus or be left without meaningful work if the same functions were subsequently performed by private contractors.
They said recruitment to Group A, B and C posts, already constrained by vacancies and attrition, could decline further, while employees and their families could face uncertainty over the future of public employment.
The associations also raised concerns that transferring core operations outside ISRO could affect strategic autonomy, quality assurance and the safety culture built within the organisation.
However, they clarified that their objections were not directed against Indian industry or the commercialisation of space activities through NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). Instead, they said they wanted an official policy that clearly distinguished private-sector participation from any dismantling of ISRO's in-house capabilities.
The associations have sought a time-bound written clarification on whether Goenka's remarks represent an approved government decision or an IN-SPACe outlook. They also sought clarity on ISRO's future role in the PSLV, LVM3, SSLV and successor launch vehicles, as well as the role of PSUs in the proposed transfers.
They have also sought details on the implications for sanctioned strength, vacancies, recruitment and induction over the next five to 10 years, along with safeguards for serving employees against adverse cadre reviews and erosion of promotional opportunities.
The associations asked the ISRO chairman to clarify the institutional framework under which publicly created technologies, facilities and launch complexes would be transferred to private operation, including the respective roles of NSIL and IN-SPACe.
They also sought consultation with recognised service associations before any irreversible decision is taken.
In their representation, the associations urged Narayanan to issue an official written clarification, confirm that no irreversible transfer of core realisation or launch functions would take place without consultation, hold structured discussions with recognised associations and reassure employees that their service conditions and public employment status would be protected.
"We submit this representation in a constructive and democratic spirit. Our loyalty to ISRO and to the national space programme is not in question. Precisely because of that loyalty, we consider it our duty to seek clarity before uncertainty hardens into irreversible policy," the nine associations said in the letter, ANI reported.