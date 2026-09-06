Nine ISRO employee associations seek clarity on reports of core functions being shifted to private sector

They said recruitment to Group A, B and C posts, already constrained by vacancies and attrition, could decline further, while employees and their families could face uncertainty over the future of public employment.

The associations also raised concerns that transferring core operations outside ISRO could affect strategic autonomy, quality assurance and the safety culture built within the organisation.

However, they clarified that their objections were not directed against Indian industry or the commercialisation of space activities through NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). Instead, they said they wanted an official policy that clearly distinguished private-sector participation from any dismantling of ISRO's in-house capabilities.

The associations have sought a time-bound written clarification on whether Goenka's remarks represent an approved government decision or an IN-SPACe outlook. They also sought clarity on ISRO's future role in the PSLV, LVM3, SSLV and successor launch vehicles, as well as the role of PSUs in the proposed transfers.

They have also sought details on the implications for sanctioned strength, vacancies, recruitment and induction over the next five to 10 years, along with safeguards for serving employees against adverse cadre reviews and erosion of promotional opportunities.

The associations asked the ISRO chairman to clarify the institutional framework under which publicly created technologies, facilities and launch complexes would be transferred to private operation, including the respective roles of NSIL and IN-SPACe.

They also sought consultation with recognised service associations before any irreversible decision is taken.

In their representation, the associations urged Narayanan to issue an official written clarification, confirm that no irreversible transfer of core realisation or launch functions would take place without consultation, hold structured discussions with recognised associations and reassure employees that their service conditions and public employment status would be protected.

"We submit this representation in a constructive and democratic spirit. Our loyalty to ISRO and to the national space programme is not in question. Precisely because of that loyalty, we consider it our duty to seek clarity before uncertainty hardens into irreversible policy," the nine associations said in the letter, ANI reported.