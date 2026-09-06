No automatic immunity for surrendered Maoists as they must face due legal process: Chhattisgarh government

RAIPUR: Surrendering arms in Chhattisgarh will no longer serve as a blanket get-out-of-jail-free card for Maoist insurgents.

According to official figures as many as 2587 Maoists surrendered and 516 cadres were killed in Chhattisgarh between January 2024 and 31 March 2026, the deadline set to wipe-out the left-wing extremism (LWE).

Under its relief and rehabilitation framework for surrendered Maoists, the Chhattisgarh government clarified that renouncing the LWE organisation does not grant automatic immunity or summary termination of pending criminal proceedings.

While the Chhattisgarh Naxalite Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy, 2025 maps out an institutional pathway back to mainstream society, every case withdrawal remains strictly contingent on rigorous scrutiny, lawful process, and final judicial consent.

Any proposal to withdraw a criminal prosecution must navigate a rigorous, multi-tiered vetting pipeline approved by the state Cabinet in December 2025.

First, at the district level, a designated panel evaluates each surrendered cadre, auditing post-surrender conduct, proof of complete disengagement, and the gravity of their alleged crimes.