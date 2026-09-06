Over 54,000 names deleted from Sikkim electoral rolls after SIR exercise

The Election Commission has removed 54,209 names from Sikkim’s electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with the final list published on Sunday.

The exercise, conducted with July 1 as the qualifying date, resulted in the deletion of 54,209 names. Of these, 37,737 were categorised as Absentee, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD), while 16,485 electors were found ineligible during hearings.

The ASDD category included 10,837 deceased electors, 8,648 who were absent or untraceable, 14,603 who had permanently shifted and 2,396 duplicate entries.

The final electoral roll has 4,18,467 electors, comprising 2,12,534 males, 2,05,931 females and two third-gender electors. This is a net decline of 14,827 electors, or 3.42 per cent, from the draft roll published on July 5, which had 4,33,294 electors.

During the revision process, 1,982 electors were added following claims for inclusion, while 16,809 names were deleted based on claims and objections and the verification process.

The SIR exercise also increased the number of polling stations in the state from 572 to 625, with 53 new polling stations added.

Election officials said the revision was aimed at removing ineligible and duplicate entries and ensuring an updated electoral roll ahead of future elections.

(With inputs from ANI)