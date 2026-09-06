Rajnath Singh to visit Sri Lanka this week, first Indian defence minister in nearly four decades

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh will travel to Sri Lanka this week for a three-day official visit, the first by an Indian defence minister to the island nation since K C Pant, defence minister in Rajiv Gandhi’s cabinet, visited in 1988.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will travel to Sri Lanka this week for a three-day official visit, the first by an Indian defence minister to the island nation since K C Pant, defence minister in Rajiv Gandhi’s cabinet, visited in 1988.

Singh will hold talks with the Sri Lankan leadership on a range of issues and interact with the Indian diaspora in Colombo, the defence ministry said in a statement on Sunday. He will lead a delegation of senior officials from the defence and external affairs ministries.

The ministry said the visit would further strengthen bilateral ties in mutually beneficial areas, including a “strong maritime & defence partnership”.

The two sides are expected to sign three fresh defence agreements during the visit, according to reports in New Delhi and Colombo. It is learnt that one is understood to cover the supply of Indian air-defence guns. The other two are expected to link the cadet corps of the two countries and to expand cooperation between the Sri Lanka Defence College and Indian defence colleges. The India-Sri Lanka defence cooperation MoU signed last year is also due for review.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who has retained the defence portfolio since taking office in September 2024, is expected to be Singh’s principal interlocutor. Singh is also likely to meet Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, and hold talks at the military headquarters with defence secretary Sampath Thuyacontha and the three service chiefs.