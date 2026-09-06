Two UKNA militants killed, two injured in Manipur encounter; arms cache recovered

IMPHAL/CHURACHANPUR: Two UKNA militants were killed and two others injured in an encounter with a joint team of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, officials said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the security forces launched an operation at Phaibong village in the Henglep subdivision on the night of August 29.

The forces established surveillance over a UKNA camp and commenced tactical closing-in at 5 am on September 2, they said.

The UKNA cadres opened "indiscriminate firing" around 5.30 am, prompting the troops to retaliate with controlled fire, they added.

"Intel confirms 2 UKNA cadres neutralised and 2 injured," the Assam Rifles said in a social media post on Saturday night.

The United Kuki National Army (UKNA) is not a signatory to the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact signed between the Centre, Manipur government and several Kuki and Zomi armed outfits.

The Assam Rifles said a subsequent search of the camp led to the recovery of two MA rifles, one AK-56 rifle, one lathode gun, seven lathod grenades, 15 AK magazines, 371 AK-56 rounds, 601 MA rifle rounds, 172 SLR rounds, 15 combat uniforms and seven ammunition pouches.

The operation is continuing in the surrounding jungles, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)