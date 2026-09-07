24,475 Illegal Myanmar immigrants detected in Manipur; 14,992 pushed back

GUWAHATI: Manipur Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas informed the Assembly on Monday that 24,475 illegal immigrants from Myanmar had been detected in the state so far, even as he said the base year for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state would be 1951.

Manipur witnessed a steady influx of undocumented Myanmar nationals in the past few years following the unrest and conflict in the neighbouring country.

Replying to a query from Opposition MLA Th. Lokeshwar Singh regarding the issue of illegal immigrants, Govindas said altogether 24,475 illegal immigrants from Myanmar had been detected in the state so far and 14,992 of them had been pushed back. The immigrants entered the three border districts of Kamjong, Tengnoupal and Chandel.

In Kamjong, 5,378 out of 6,545 immigrants have been pushed back, while the remaining 1,167 have been sheltered in camps opened by the government in community halls. In Tengnoupal, only 14 out of 3,560 have been pushed back, while the remaining 3,546 were being looked after by the Deputy Commissioner after their biometric records were taken. In Chandel, 9,600 out of 14,370 illegal immigrants have been pushed back, and biometric records of 1,308 out of the remaining 4,770 have been taken.

Govindas said the government had already instructed the Deputy Commissioners concerned to segregate the illegal immigrants from local Indian communities. He said the process of pushback was being carried out through diplomatic channels.