Centre to modernise museums across India

With the ambitious Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum (YYBM) taking shape in the iconic north and south blocks on Raisina Hill, the government is also looking to modernise the National Museum in New Delhi and refurbish museums under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), across the country.

Speaking at a Vendor Development Programme for YYBM in Delhi on Monday, Ministry of Culture, Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said the proposed museum would be only part of a much larger exercise to upgrade the country’s cultural institutions and introduce new technology and galleries to existing museums.

“We are not only looking at the development of Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum. You can look at the entire spectrum of cultural institutions within the country,” Aggarwal said.

The secretary further pointed out that the ASI has 54 site museums, many of which require refurbishment and redevelopment. “This will be a journey which will also have an impact on these institutions," he said.

"We have six of our own museums, which are large including Indian Museum and Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata, Allahabad Museum and our galleries of modern art, where we really need new galleries to be curated which would require new technology,” Aggarwal added.

The premier institution for modern art under the ministry is the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in New Delhi. Regional branches are operational in Bengaluru and Mumbai.