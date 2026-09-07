Criminal trial not merely adversarial contest between prosecution and accused: SC

NEW DELHI: A criminal trial extends beyond a mere adversarial contest between the prosecution and the accused, and the court's ultimate obligation is to uncover the truth and ensure the fair administration of justice, the Supreme Court said on Monday while acquitting a man convicted of raping a five-year-old girl.

A bench of Justices Sandeep Mehta and Manmohan said the trial court as well as the Rajasthan High Court fell in grave error in convicting the man and affirming his conviction respectively.

The top court said the findings recorded by the trial court and affirmed by the high court, holding that the prosecution case stands on credible and reliable evidence, are ex-facie untenable in facts and in law.

"A criminal trial is not merely an adversarial contest between the prosecution and the accused. The ultimate obligation of the court is to discover the truth and ensure that the finding of guilt rests upon legally-admissible and reliable evidence. The court is not expected to remain a mute spectator where an aspect of evidence bearing directly upon the guilt or innocence of the accused is left unattended.

"The role of the court is not confined to passively recording the evidence as presented by the parties, it is required to ensure that the material evidence necessary for a just adjudication is properly brought on record," the bench said.

It said the prosecution case, thus, suffers from serious infirmities regarding the identification of the accused, the grave contradiction between the medical evidence pertaining to the age of the injuries and the alleged time of the incident as set out in the FIR and the depositions of the prosecution witnesses.