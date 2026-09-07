Dehradun Diary | ‘Hanuman Ansh’ made tax-free, says Dhami

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday traded files for film by watching ‘Hanuman Ansh’ at Centrio Mall with wife Geeta Dhami and two of his ministers. Inspired by revered Neem Karoli Baba’s life of devotion, the film earned both applause and a fiscal favour: Dhami declared it tax-free across Uttarakhand. “India’s saintly tradition has always shown society the path of truth, compassion and spirituality,” he said. He praised director Vishal Chaturvedi, actor Shobhinav Sataiya and the team for taking the Baba’s message to younger audiences. “Such films connect our cultural inheritance and Sanatan values with the next generation,” he added.
Two teachers felicitated by President Murmu
The state had a reason to cheer at Vigyan Bhavan on Teachers’ Day, as President Droupadi Murmu presented the National Teachers’ Awards to Manisha Nigam of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal Central University and Pauri headteacher Gabar Singh Bisht. Nigam was among 21 educators selected nationwide by the Education Ministry’s higher education department. Bisht, Uttarakhand’s sole awardee in school education, has served at Government Upper Primary School, Musyakhanda, since 2003. In a remote classroom, he made mathematics and science less daunting through inventive teaching.
Minister slammed over memorial remark
Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi has landed in a political crossfire over an alleged remark linking the Sainik Dham memorial to electoral gains. The Congress’ ex-servicemen wing demanded a public clarification and his resignation, saying martyrs cannot be reduced to campaign capital. Retired Colonel Ram Ratan Singh Negi said the memorial, carrying soil from the courtyards of 1,734 martyrs’ families, represents a national sentiment beyond party lines. A soldier at the frontier, he noted, belongs not to a political outfit but to India. Negi also turned the spotlight on delays, rising costs and unanswered questions surrounding the project.
Narendra sethi
Our correspondent in Uttarakhand
narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com