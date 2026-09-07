Dehradun Diary | ‘Hanuman Ansh’ made tax-free, says Dhami

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday traded files for film by watching ‘Hanuman Ansh’ at Centrio Mall with wife Geeta Dhami and two of his ministers. Inspired by revered Neem Karoli Baba’s life of devotion, the film earned both applause and a fiscal favour: Dhami declared it tax-free across Uttarakhand. “India’s saintly tradition has always shown society the path of truth, compassion and spirituality,” he said. He praised director Vishal Chaturvedi, actor Shobhinav Sataiya and the team for taking the Baba’s message to younger audiences. “Such films connect our cultural inheritance and Sanatan values with the next generation,” he added.