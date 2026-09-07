Sukhois to pack Russian 'AWACS killer', Navy to build own warship engines in Rs 1.1L crore buy

For the Indian Air Force (IAF), the DAC cleared "various proposals to enhance the war-fighting capability of fighters, transports and helicopters". Sources said this includes the overhaul of 40 Su-30MKIs by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), twice the number the PSU had earlier proposed. The IAF operates around 260 Su-30MKIs, its mainstay fighter fleet, with the council having cleared the overhaul of Su-30 aero-engine aggregates in March.

The approval seeks to address a gap in the IAF’s long-range beyond-visual-range (BVR) capability, with Operation Sindoor underscoring the requirement. The overhaul covers modifications to allow the Sukhois to fire the RVV-BD, the export version of Russia’s R-37M. Weighing 510 kg and carrying a 60-kg warhead, the missile has a declared range of 200 km and is designed to engage AWACS aircraft, aerial refuellers and other high-value airborne assets critical to an adversary’s air campaign.

The indigenous Astra Mk-2, still undergoing development trials, is a much lighter fighter-to-fighter BVR missile, weighing around 155 kg and carrying a 15-kg warhead, with a comparable claimed range. The difference in size and warhead weight reflects their distinct roles: the R-37M is designed to deliver a heavy punch against large, high-value aircraft at long range, while the Astra Mk-2 is intended primarily for engagements between fighter aircraft.

The IAF also got a ground-based multi-purpose jammer that "will provide effective jamming against radars of adversaries", the ministry said.

For the Navy, the DAC cleared the design, development and subsequent procurement of a marine gas turbine in the 24-28 MW class, with the ministry saying the propulsion system "will reduce dependency on foreign vendors". India currently imports turbines for several frontline destroyers and frigates.