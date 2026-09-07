Five senior students booked for ragging, assault of junior at Dagshai School

CHANDIGARH: Five senior students of Dagshai Public School, a residential school in Dagshai, have been booked by the Himachal Pradesh Police after they allegedly ragged and assaulted junior students in the hostel of the school, and the video went viral.

Sources said that, as per the complaint to the police, the senior students on September 5 allegedly dragged and assaulted a junior student of Class IX from his hostel room, due to which the junior students were frightened.

Superintendent of Police of Solan Sai Dattatreya Varma said that an First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against five students of Dagshai Public School, Dagshai, on a joint complaint filed by Talwinder Manes and other parents, alleging that on September 5, five senior students of Dagshai Public School forcibly dragged a Class IX student from his hostel room and assaulted him.

“As per the complaint, the alleged accused students had allegedly been subjecting junior students to ragging, intimidation and physical assault, besides using abusive language, for the past four months, and they were also stated to be carrying weapons,” he said and added that Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar, in-charge of the Dagshai Police Post, was investigating the case.