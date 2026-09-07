Five senior students booked for ragging, assault of junior at Dagshai School

CHANDIGARH: Five senior students of Dagshai Public School, a residential school in Dagshai, have been booked by the Himachal Pradesh Police after they allegedly ragged and assaulted junior students in the hostel of the school, and the video went viral.
Sources said that, as per the complaint to the police, the senior students on September 5 allegedly dragged and assaulted a junior student of Class IX from his hostel room, due to which the junior students were frightened.
Superintendent of Police of Solan Sai Dattatreya Varma said that an First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against five students of Dagshai Public School, Dagshai, on a joint complaint filed by Talwinder Manes and other parents, alleging that on September 5, five senior students of Dagshai Public School forcibly dragged a Class IX student from his hostel room and assaulted him.
“As per the complaint, the alleged accused students had allegedly been subjecting junior students to ragging, intimidation and physical assault, besides using abusive language, for the past four months, and they were also stated to be carrying weapons,” he said and added that Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar, in-charge of the Dagshai Police Post, was investigating the case.
“The statements of the aggrieved students were being recorded, besides inquiries into other aspects of the case,” said Varma.
The students are reportedly frightened and under severe mental stress after disturbing videos of the assault went viral.
A section of parents alleged that their children were under mental trauma following the incident. A parent who did not want to be named said that his child, who is a Class IX student and has been studying in the school for four years, was delaying his return to the school after the recent holidays as he too had been intimidated and ragged by senior students. “Discipline was at its lowest ebb in recent months, with beating of juniors becoming a routine and the management failing to prevail upon the erring students,” he alleged.
Also, a few parents reached the police post and sought assistance in securing transfer certificates for their children following the incident. A parent from Jagadhari in Haryana withdrew his child from the school after learning about the incident.