Flights diverted as suspected drones seen near Amritsar's international airport

CHANDIGARH: Multiple suspected drone like objects were spotted around the operational area of Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport which prompted Air Traffic Control (ATC) to halt landings for 90 minutes and divert seven flights, including two international ones on Sunday night.

The incident took place at around 10.00 pm when a drone-like object’s movement was detected near the runway area.

The airport's Director Anirudh Kumar said, "For about 1 hour and 30 minutes, all flight operations remained suspended. The suspicious activity of the drone-like objects was detected close to the runway area. The airport operations have since returned to normal."

This triggered an immediate security response, with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Punjab police and central security agencies being alerted. The airport was closed for operations after the Indian Air Force (IAF) informed the ATC about drone activity across the airfield.

According to preliminary information, the objects appeared to have approached the airport from the direction of Rudala village and remained airborne for several minutes.

There was no immediate confirmation whether the objects were drones or something else. Their exact origin remains unclear.

Following the airport's standard operating procedure for drone sightings, a Joint Action Committee was convened in the control tower.

The committee assessed that the drone activity could disrupt scheduled landings, and decided to suspend operations.