India, US moving from cooperation to 'co-creation' in space sector: Ambassador Sergio Gor

The United States and India are moving beyond cooperation in the space sector towards “co-creation”, jointly designing instruments, supporting startups and co-authoring the future of human discovery, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Monday.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the ninth edition of the Bengaluru Space Expo (BSX), being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with ISRO, IN-SPACe and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), from September 7 to 9 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

Referring to the ninth US-India Civil Space Joint Working Group recently held in Bengaluru, the US Ambassador said that those discussions affirmed that our partnership is no longer just about cooperation; it is about co-creation.

"We are no longer just sharing data; we are co-designing instruments, co-funding startups, and co-authoring the future of human discovery," he said.

Reflecting on the US-India partnership in space, he said that the United States brings world-class private capital and mature commercial ecosystems, while India brings world-class engineering, extraordinary scientific talent and a fearless startup sector.

"The resulting partnership creates a new dream team that can and will do wonders," he said.

He noted that US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recognised this synergy when they established the TRUST initiative -- Transforming the Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology.