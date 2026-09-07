Insider track | Eyes on Yogi’s digital clout

Rajasthan double act in Punjab

Punjab may be far from Rajasthan, but two prominent Rajasthan leaders now have important roles in the state’s 2027 Assembly election battle. The BJP has appointed Satish Poonia as its in-charge for Punjab, while the Congress has handed Sachin Pilot responsibility for steering its strategy there. Both parties are taking on the AAP government and trying to strengthen their position against the regional party in power. The Rajasthan connection has naturally caught attention. Can leaders from Rajasthan help bring their respective parties to power in Punjab? Some political observers are asking just that. For Poonia and Pilot, the task involves organisational work, strategy and navigating Punjab’s political ground as the BJP and Congress look to take on the AAP in the 2027 Assembly election.

MP’s extra hand in Delhi

MP’s “double-engine” government appears to be adding another layer to its Delhi outreach. The state already has a Resident Commissioner in the capital, but the Mohan Yadav government has now brought in retired IPS officer A Sai Manohar to strengthen its liaison with the Centre. Sources say the 1995-batch officer has been appointed Advisor to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on a contractual basis and will be stationed at the CMO in New Delhi. Manohar is expected to coordinate with the Centre on strategic issues and matters important for MP. The move has raised some eyebrows in bureaucratic circles in Delhi, although many regard Manohar as capable. His Delhi posting is expected to add another layer to MP’s Centre-state coordination.

Woman in the cold zone

The ties remain frosty, indeed, almost frozen, between India and Pakistan. And yet, a small first after decades: Pakistan has sent a woman, Zile Huma, to head the Press Division at its High Commission in New Delhi. An Oxford alumna, she has also served at the Governor’s House in Lahore and with the Election Commission. A fresh face in a famously difficult diplomatic neighbourhood. Let’s see what she makes of it.