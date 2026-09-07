Jharkhand HC: Entering woman’s house, lifting clothes not attempt to rape without overt act

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court has held that the act of entering the woman’s house at night, lifting her clothes and catching hold of her without any specific overt act sufficiently proximate to the commission of rape would not constitute an attempt to commit rape under Section 376/511 of the Indian Penal Code.

Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava of the Court made this significant legal ruling while substantially modifying a lower court's order in a case dating back to 1999.

The Court set aside the four-year rigorous imprisonment sentence imposed on the accused under Sections 376/511 of the IPC and instead treated the incident as an assault with the intent to outrage the woman's modesty under Section 354.

“The evidence of the prosecutrix, when considered in its entirety, does not disclose any specific overt act on the part of the appellant which can be said to constitute an act towards the commission of rape with her to attract the ingredients of an offence punishable under Section 376/511 of the I.P.C. The conduct of the appellant simply shows that he has committed some act of indecent assault with the prosecutrix, which may likely to outrage her modesty,” stated the court order.

Moreover, in its order, the court noted that more than 26 years had elapsed since the incident and that the accused had no prior criminal record.