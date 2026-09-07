LPG refill booking interval revised to 25 days for urban, rural areas: Union MoS Suresh Gopi

Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Monday said that the LPG refill booking interval has been revised to 25 days, with the new rule to be implemented uniformly in urban and rural areas with immediate effect.

Gopi, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, said in a Facebook post that due to the pressure on LPG supply in the wake of the conflict in West Asia, the refill booking interval was 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas.

"However, in view of the current LPG supply situation improving and the significant reduction in refill backlog, the central government has relaxed this restriction. Now, all domestic LPG consumers, regardless of urban or rural, can book refills at an interval of 25 days," he said.

The minister, in his post, also shared a copy of the letter issued by the Petroleum Ministry to the OMCs to immediately implement the change.

(With inputs from PTI)