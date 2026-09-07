Lucknow, Rourkela, and Kalinga Nagar lead in PM10 reduction in Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2026

NEW DELHI: Lucknow, Rourkela, and Kalinga Nagar have emerged as the top cities in the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2026 for reducing particulate matter 10 (PM10) compared to the baseline year of 2017-18.
The assessment, conducted under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), revealed that 14 cities have met the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for PM10.
The survey showed overall positive results, with a significant number of urban centres recording lower PM10 concentrations in 2025-26 compared to the baseline levels from 2017-18. PM10 originates from various sources, including road and construction dust, vehicular emissions, industrial activities, and the burning of biomass and waste. These pollutants primarily affect the nose, throat, and upper airways.
However, there is currently no update on PM2.5, which poses a greater risk to human health than PM10, as it can penetrate deep into the lungs and reach the alveoli.
In the category of cities with populations exceeding 1 million (Category I), Lucknow topped the list with a score of 198. Other leading cities include Indore, Jabalpur, Agra, Surat, and Raipur.
For Category II cities, where populations range from 300,000 to 1 million, Rourkela led with a score of 198.5, followed by Ferozabad, Guntur, Amravati, and Bhubaneswar among the 42 cities in this category.
In Category III cities, which have populations of less than 300,000, Kalinga Nagar topped with a score of 198.5, followed by Angul, Talcher, Eluru, and Haldia among the 40 such cities.
According to the latest assessment, 108 out of 130 cities covered by the programme reported improvements in PM10 levels, indicating a widespread reduction in particulate pollution over the assessment period.
The data shows that 72 cities achieved a reduction of more than 20 per cent in PM10 concentrations compared to their respective levels in 2017-18. Notably, 26 cities recorded reductions exceeding 40 percent, demonstrating significant progress in addressing one of the key pollutants affecting air quality.
The assessment also highlighted that 14 cities have met the NAAQS for PM10. Achieving these standards represents an important milestone, as sustained reductions in particulate matter are critical for improving ambient air quality and reducing pollution-related risks.
These results underscore the growing impact of measures implemented under the NCAP, which was launched to tackle air pollution in cities and strengthen efforts to enhance air quality through targeted interventions. By further bolstering pollution control measures, monitoring systems, and city-level action plans, more cities can maintain this positive trend and meet national air quality standards in the coming years.