Lucknow, Rourkela, and Kalinga Nagar lead in PM10 reduction in Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2026

NEW DELHI: Lucknow, Rourkela, and Kalinga Nagar have emerged as the top cities in the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2026 for reducing particulate matter 10 (PM10) compared to the baseline year of 2017-18.

The assessment, conducted under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), revealed that 14 cities have met the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for PM10.

The survey showed overall positive results, with a significant number of urban centres recording lower PM10 concentrations in 2025-26 compared to the baseline levels from 2017-18. PM10 originates from various sources, including road and construction dust, vehicular emissions, industrial activities, and the burning of biomass and waste. These pollutants primarily affect the nose, throat, and upper airways.

However, there is currently no update on PM2.5, which poses a greater risk to human health than PM10, as it can penetrate deep into the lungs and reach the alveoli.

In the category of cities with populations exceeding 1 million (Category I), Lucknow topped the list with a score of 198. Other leading cities include Indore, Jabalpur, Agra, Surat, and Raipur.