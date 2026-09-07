What kind of info needed from X in road-rage case against journalist, SC asks Ghaziabad Police

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court asked the Ghaziabad Police on Monday to state the kind of information it is seeking from microblogging platform X in relation to a road-rage case against a journalist who had flagged alleged irregularities in the handling of donations at Ayodhya's Ram temple.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said once furnished, such information would be put in the public domain till further orders.

While dealing with Abhishek Upadhyay's petition challenging the Ghaziabad Police's FIR against him in the road-rage case, the bench emphasised that a balance has to be struck between an accused's right to privacy and the rights of the victim and the investigating agency to thoroughly probe a matter.

"In a road-rage case, why will you require the digital footprint of the accused?" the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, asked the police counsel.

"(The Ghaziabad Police) may file an affidavit clarifying what kind of information is required to be furnished by X for the purpose of investigation," the bench ordered, as it noted that Upadhyay would cooperate with the probe.

The senior counsel representing Upadhyay said there is a need to frame guidelines governing access to an accused's social-media information, as in the present case, police are now seeking social-media information, details of IMEI number etc.

As the court asked police to state the reason behind seeking the information, the agency's counsel urged the bench to examine the "sweeping" allegations made by Upadhyay against an engineer associated with the construction of the Ram temple.

"He is talking about regulation of police. What about regulation of this kind of journalism?" the lawyer questioned.