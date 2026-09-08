20 dead in Bihar floods, Ganga begins to recede

PATNA: At least 20 people have died and more than 22 lakh people have been affected by floods in 12 Bihar districts, even as the Ganga began receding on Monday. However, the flood situation remains critical.

Saran reported five deaths, followed by Patna with four, Bhojpur three, Bhagalpur two, and Begusarai, Purnea, Lakhisarai and Jamui one each. The state government has announced `4 lakh as ex-gratia for the families of the deceased.

In Saran, the Mahi river reached its embankment near Semrahia under Murauna panchayat in Dariapur block on Monday, inundating more than 12 villages. A ring bund on the Daha river also breached near Imadpur Bind Toli, affecting several villages.

Floodwaters entered parts of Hajipur in Vaishali district, where country boats have been pressed into service to ferry people from flood-prone areas to urban areas. The Ganga’s water level at Munger and Bhagalpur also rose on Monday.

Twelve districts along the Ganga—Buxar, Bhojpur, Patna, Vaishali, Saran, Begusarai, Samastipur, Khagaria, Munger, Lakhisarai, Bhagalpur and Katihar—have been put on high alert following the rise in the river’s water level.

In Patna, the Punpun river has inundated nearby villages, causing distress among residents. However, CM Samrat Choudhary said the Ganga’s water level had started receding from Monday morning, bringing relief to residents of the state capital.