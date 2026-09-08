20 dead in Bihar floods, Ganga begins to recede

PATNA: At least 20 people have died and more than 22 lakh people have been affected by floods in 12 Bihar districts, even as the Ganga began receding on Monday. However, the flood situation remains critical.
Saran reported five deaths, followed by Patna with four, Bhojpur three, Bhagalpur two, and Begusarai, Purnea, Lakhisarai and Jamui one each. The state government has announced `4 lakh as ex-gratia for the families of the deceased.
In Saran, the Mahi river reached its embankment near Semrahia under Murauna panchayat in Dariapur block on Monday, inundating more than 12 villages. A ring bund on the Daha river also breached near Imadpur Bind Toli, affecting several villages.
Floodwaters entered parts of Hajipur in Vaishali district, where country boats have been pressed into service to ferry people from flood-prone areas to urban areas. The Ganga’s water level at Munger and Bhagalpur also rose on Monday.
Twelve districts along the Ganga—Buxar, Bhojpur, Patna, Vaishali, Saran, Begusarai, Samastipur, Khagaria, Munger, Lakhisarai, Bhagalpur and Katihar—have been put on high alert following the rise in the river’s water level.
In Patna, the Punpun river has inundated nearby villages, causing distress among residents. However, CM Samrat Choudhary said the Ganga’s water level had started receding from Monday morning, bringing relief to residents of the state capital.
Choudhary also inspected community kitchens in Vaishali and Saran districts. He had lunch with people staying at community centres and assured them of all possible help. He directed officials to ensure food, sanitation and medical facilities.
The CM said the state government would take up the issue with the Central Water Commission (CWC) to find a permanent solution to recurring floods in Bihar. He also distributed Rs 4 lakh cheques to family members of the deceased. Meanwhile, the flood situation could worsen in some districts as the monsoon remains active across Bihar.
The Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow Alert for rain in 13 districts of north Bihar. Heavy rainfall has been forecast in Supaul, Samastipur, Sitamarhi and Darbhanga.
Strong winds of up to 30 kmph are also expected in some areas, along with the possibility of lightning. The Meteorological Centre has advised residents to remain cautious during adverse weather.
State sees 35% deficit in cumulative rainfall
Several parts of Bihar received significant rainfall in the past 24 hours. Munger recorded 73 mm, followed by Patna with 68 mm, Banka 67 mm, Muzaffarpur 65 mm, and Jamui and Siwan 55 mm each. However, Bihar has recorded a 35 per cent deficit in cumulative rainfall this season.