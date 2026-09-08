85-year-old woman beaten to death over witchcraft suspicion in Jharkhand; six women held, minor detained

RANCHI: An 85-year-old woman was beaten to death in Jharkhand’s Dumka on suspicion of practising witchcraft. Villagers allegedly blamed her for the death of a man in the village.

Police have arrested six women in connection with the incident and recovered four blood-stained wooden sticks. A 15-year-old girl has also been detained.

Officer-in-charge of Taljhari police station, Sangam Pathak, said Dhengi Murmu (85) was beaten to death in Nemanipathar village. The accused suspected that the woman had allegedly practised witchcraft, causing a villager to fall ill and subsequently die two days ago, he said.

“The mother and daughter were attacked on suspicion of witchcraft, resulting in the mother's death. A case regarding the killing over witchcraft allegations has been registered and all the accused have been arrested and sent to jail. A teenage girl is also among the accused,” said Sangam Pathak.

According to the officer-in-charge, six women were arrested and a 15-year-old girl was detained in connection with the case. The arrested women are aged between 20 and 50 years.

According to local sources, half a dozen women barged into the home of 85-year-old Dhengi Murmu and attacked her and her daughter, Surajmani Hansda, on suspicion of witchcraft. They beat both women with sticks. The elderly woman died on the spot, while her daughter sustained injuries, they said.

After receiving medical treatment, the daughter was advised to rest at home.

Reportedly, a man in the village had died of an illness three days ago, while two members of his family had also fallen ill. Meanwhile, someone allegedly suggested to the deceased man's family that Dhengi Murmu was a witch and was responsible for his death. The women then came to believe that the elderly woman was indeed a witch.

Later, on Friday night, Makodi Hansda (40), Raniya Hansda (30), Chitamuni Hansda (20), Shanti Murmu (55), Phulmani Soren (35), Logai Hansda (20) and a teenage girl from their family entered the elderly woman's house armed with bamboo sticks.

They attacked the elderly woman and assaulted her daughter when she tried to save her mother. Due to the severity of her injuries, the elderly woman died on the spot.

After receiving information about the incident that night, Taljhari police arrived at the village, took possession of the body and admitted the injured daughter to the Community Health Centre for treatment.

On Saturday morning, police detained all the women and recovered the sticks and clubs allegedly used in the attack.