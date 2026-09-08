Bombay HC rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea against defamation summons over Modi remarks

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to quash summons issued to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he had called a “commander-in-thief”.

A single bench of Justice N R Borkar dismissed Gandhi’s petition challenging the magistrate court’s order.

The High Court, however, continued its 2021 direction to the magistrate to defer proceedings in the complaint for six weeks, allowing Gandhi to approach the Supreme Court in appeal.

Justice Borkar said the court found no “perversity and illegality” in the magistrate’s order and saw no grounds for interference.

“This court finds no infirmity in the order. Hence, the petition is dismissed,” the court said.