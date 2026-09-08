Chandigarh suspends Uber, Rapido licences for six months over policy violations

CHANDIGARH: Chandigarh residents will no longer be able to book cabs or bikes through Uber and Rapido, as the State Transport Authority (STA) of Chandigarh has suspended the aggregator licences of both platforms for six months, with immediate effect, till March 2027.

The aggregator licences of Ola and inDrive had earlier been suspended for the same period in June and August this year, respectively. With this, all four major cab aggregators operating in the Tricity, Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula — Ola, inDrive, Uber and Rapido, now stand suspended.

Only Sahkari Taxi Cooperative Limited’s Bharat Taxi remains operational in the city, leaving daily commuters with a single major option.

The licences of Uber and Rapido were suspended by the STA for six months, citing sustained failure to comply with the Chandigarh Administration Motor Vehicles Aggregators Rules, 2025.

The orders were issued on Tuesday (September 8) under Rule 17 of the 2025 Rules, notified on June 24, 2025, by Nitish Singla, Secretary, State Transport Authority, Chandigarh.

The orders noted that, instead of responding on compliance, the companies submitted representations seeking the adoption of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, in Chandigarh. A list of attached vehicles submitted in July 2026 also showed non-commercial vehicles attached to the platforms, which is not permitted in the Union Territory. The STA concluded that the companies had “willfully” failed to comply despite being given sufficient opportunity and considerable time.

When contacted, Nitish Singla confirmed to TNIE that the aggregator licences of Uber and Rapido had been suspended for six months as they were not complying with the directives and rules laid down by the Chandigarh Administration and there had been repeated complaints of violations.

“Both companies were given sufficient opportunity to comply with provisions relating to driver health and term insurance, training and the notified fare structure, but they wilfully failed to do so despite considerable time having elapsed,” he said.