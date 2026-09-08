Full rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ was played in Kashmir at international film festival

SRINAGAR: In Muslim-majority Kashmir, the national song "Vande Mataram" was played in full swing during the inaugural ceremony of the first-ever international film festival on Monday evening in the presence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, his father Farooq Abdullah and the other Jammu & Kashmir National Conference leaders.
The national song “Vande Mataram” was played at SKICC, Srinagar during the launch of the first-ever four day international film festival in Jammu and Kashmir.
Omar, Farooq, and ministers stood respectfully as the national song and national anthem were played. Even though, the Indian National Congress had backed the two-stanza version of Vande Mataram.
Earlier, at home function on Independence Day, too, they along with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and BJP leaders had stood respectfully for the full rendition of the national song.
Jammu-based political analyst and commentator Zafar Choudhary said that while Delhi debates how much of Vande Mataram should be sung, Kashmir seems to have settled the matter rather effortlessly with the full song, followed by the full anthem.
“No debate, no drama, no fuel for the idiot-box. Just music,” Choudhary said.
Anmol Katyal of Delhi BJP, in a post on X, said, "In Naya Kashmir everyone stands in respect as the full version of Vande Mataram is played out”.
“CM Abdullah leads the congregation; even his father stands through the full 3-minute-plus national song,” he said.
A J&K Congress leader said the opposition INDIA bloc had agreed to the rendition of two stanzas of “Vande Mataram” to respect religious sentiments of other communities. He said since the National Conference is a constituent of the INDIA bloc, it should have adhered to the same understanding.
A religious leader expressed disappointment over the rendition of the full song of “Vande Mataram” in presence of Muslims, saying that the chief minister, his father and other Muslims present in the function were fully aware of what was being played and were mature enough to make their own decisions, rather than being guided by religious figures.