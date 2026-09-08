Full rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ was played in Kashmir at international film festival

SRINAGAR: In Muslim-majority Kashmir, the national song "Vande Mataram" was played in full swing during the inaugural ceremony of the first-ever international film festival on Monday evening in the presence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, his father Farooq Abdullah and the other Jammu & Kashmir National Conference leaders.

The national song “Vande Mataram” was played at SKICC, Srinagar during the launch of the first-ever four day international film festival in Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar, Farooq, and ministers stood respectfully as the national song and national anthem were played. Even though, the Indian National Congress had backed the two-stanza version of Vande Mataram.

Earlier, at home function on Independence Day, too, they along with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and BJP leaders had stood respectfully for the full rendition of the national song.

Jammu-based political analyst and commentator Zafar Choudhary said that while Delhi debates how much of Vande Mataram should be sung, Kashmir seems to have settled the matter rather effortlessly with the full song, followed by the full anthem.

“No debate, no drama, no fuel for the idiot-box. Just music,” Choudhary said.

Anmol Katyal of Delhi BJP, in a post on X, said, "In Naya Kashmir everyone stands in respect as the full version of Vande Mataram is played out”.