Gujarat funds not spent as allocation on police upgrade goes up in three years

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat received a steadily rising flow of Central funds for police modernisation over the last three financial years, with allocations climbing from Rs 6.87 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 23.32 crore in 2025-26. Yet, despite fully utilising funds in two of the three years, a sharp spending slowdown in 2024-25 left Rs 7.4 crore unutilised, pulling Gujarat’s overall utilisation rate down to 83.55% more than 11 percentage points below the national average of 94.92%.

The figures, placed before the Rajya Sabha by the Ministry of Home Affairs, cover the Assistance to States and UTs for Modernization of Police (ASUMP) scheme, the successor to the erstwhile Modernisation of State Police Forces scheme. The parliamentary reply confirms that Gujarat received a total of Rs 44.99 crore between 2023-24 and 2025-26, against which it reported utilisation of Rs 37.59 crore.