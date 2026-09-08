Gujarat funds not spent as allocation on police upgrade goes up in three years

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat received a steadily rising flow of Central funds for police modernisation over the last three financial years, with allocations climbing from Rs 6.87 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 23.32 crore in 2025-26. Yet, despite fully utilising funds in two of the three years, a sharp spending slowdown in 2024-25 left Rs 7.4 crore unutilised, pulling Gujarat’s overall utilisation rate down to 83.55% more than 11 percentage points below the national average of 94.92%.
The figures, placed before the Rajya Sabha by the Ministry of Home Affairs, cover the Assistance to States and UTs for Modernization of Police (ASUMP) scheme, the successor to the erstwhile Modernisation of State Police Forces scheme. The parliamentary reply confirms that Gujarat received a total of Rs 44.99 crore between 2023-24 and 2025-26, against which it reported utilisation of Rs 37.59 crore.
In 2023-24, Gujarat received Rs 6.87 crore and utilised the entire amount, recording 100% utilisation. Central funding more than doubled in the following year to Rs 14.8 crore in 2024-25, but utilisation dropped sharply to Rs 7.4 crore, just 50% of the funds released during that financial year.
The state, however, reported a complete turnaround in 2025-26, when the Central release climbed further to Rs 23.32 crore and Gujarat reported utilisation of the entire amount.
The entire difference between Gujarat’s total funds released and total utilisation over the three-year period, Rs 7.4 crore matches the gap recorded in the 2024-25 figures. Across the three years, the state received Rs 44.99 crore and utilised Rs 37.59 crore, resulting in an overall utilisation rate of 83.55%.