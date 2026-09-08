India, China hold first eastern-sector Corps Commander talks over two days

NEW DELHI: India and China have held their first Corps Commander-level flag meeting in the eastern sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), with the first engagement taking place at Wacha on the Indian side in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday and the second talk at Damai on the Chinese side on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Tuesday.

The engagement, described by MEA as the first “Senior Highest Military Commander-Level Flag Meeting” in the eastern sector, comes ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s expected visit to India for the BRICS summit later this week, as New Delhi and Beijing seek to consolidate the thaw in ties following the 2020 military confrontation in eastern Ladakh.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the meetings followed understandings reached between the two countries’ Special Representatives in August last year and last month, and subsequent discussions at the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) meetings held in Beijing and New Delhi in May and August this year.

“Pursuant to the understandings reached between the Special Representatives of India and China in August 2025 and August 2026, and subsequent discussions at the WMCC meetings held in Beijing and New Delhi in May and August 2026 respectively, the first Senior Highest Military Commander-Level Flag Meeting was held at Wacha on the Indian side in Arunachal Pradesh on 6 September and Damai on the Chinese side on 7 September 2026,” Jaiswal said. He added that a similar mechanism exists in the western sector.