India-Tibet border trade resumes through Lipulekh Pass after six years

DEHRADUN: The centuries-old India-Tibet trade route through Lipulekh Pass has reopened, with a 17-member Indian delegation entering Taklakot in Tibet after China cleared cross-border trade.

The delegation, comprising nine traders and eight helpers, crossed the high-altitude pass in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district carrying merchandise. It is the second Indian group to travel to Taklakot this trading season and also carried consignments belonging to traders from the first batch.

The move has brought relief to traders in Dharchula, who had been waiting for permission from the Chinese side despite preparations beginning months ago. Trade passes had been issued to 68 traders.

The first group left on July 31, but only 20 traders reached Taklakot and returned without conducting business after permission was delayed. The second group crossed into China 38 days later after approval was granted.

“On Monday, 17 people entered China as the second batch under India-China trade, including nine traders and eight helpers,” Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ashish Joshi told TNIE. “They have gone with merchandise and are also carrying goods for the earlier group. Customs officials said goods worth about Rs 19 lakh were sent to China, while some items were brought back.”

The Lipulekh Pass trade route, located at an altitude of over 17,000 feet, was closed after the 1962 India-China war. Trade resumed in 1992 but was suspended again in 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The latest movement marks the resumption of cross-border trade after six years.

Taklakot has traditionally been a key market linking Himalayan communities. Indian traders export spices, tea, jaggery, sugar candy, cosmetics and household goods, while importing wool, pashmina, yak hair, garments, footwear and other local products.

The reopening of the route is expected to revive trade and support the livelihoods of traders, transporters and porter families in Dharchula and nearby border villages.