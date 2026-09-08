J&K’s first international film festival opens with 135 films from across the world

SRINAGAR: The first ever international film festival in Jammu and Kashmir got underway on Monday with 135 films including 60 foreign entries to be screened during the four-day festival in an attempt to revive J&K’s long- association with the world of cinema and make it once again a preferred destination for film making and film making.
The 4-day film festival themed "Rang-e-Cinema" (colours of cinema) is being held from September 7-10 at Srinagar, Jammu and world famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir.
Organised by J&K Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), the festival opened on Monday with the screening of Lebanese filmmaker Sarah Francis’s film “Dead Dog” at INOX, Srinagar’s only multiplex.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated the festival at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Srinagar yesterday evening marking a new chapter in Jammu & Kashmir’s long and enduring relationship with cinema.
Describing the inaugural edition of IFFJK as more than a celebration of cinema, Omar said the festival shall portray Jammu & Kashmir’s as a vibrant and alluring destination for filmmakers, storytellers and creative talent from across India and the world.
Welcoming the filmmakers and delegates, the CM said Kashmir was a place where stories were not merely hosted but born.
“To stand here today, under the majestic shade of the Chinar trees, surrounded by the sentinel peaks of the Himalayas, is to be reminded that some places on earth do not merely host stories—they are born of them,” he said.
Referring to Kashmir’s enduring appeal to filmmakers, the Chief Minister described the region as “the world’s most breathtaking natural canvas” and said the launch of the festival was an assertion that Jammu & Kashmir was ready to welcome the global creative community.
“We are declaring to the world that Kashmir is not just a location on a call sheet; it is a creative sanctuary, a home for global storytellers, and a voice that is ready to speak to the world,” he said.
He praised filmmakers Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vishal Bhardwaj, Imtiaz Ali and Kabir Khan for bringing different dimensions of Kashmir to the screen, while observing that cinema in the region had increasingly moved beyond conventional representations to explore deeper and more nuanced human narratives.
The festival aims to bring together filmmakers, artists, cinema professionals and film enthusiasts from India and abroad, providing a platform for the exchange of ideas and experiences.
The festival has attracted an impressive response with organisers receiving more than 1,100 entries from 80 countries. Following the screening and selection process, 135 films including 60 foreign were shortlisted for screening during the four-day event.
India has the largest representation with 64 films, followed by France with 13 and Iran with eight. Argentina and Spain have four films each while Brazil, Germany, Russia and the United States have three films each. Films from Türkiye, South Korea, Sweden, Qatar and Colombia will also be screened.
Two Iranian films “Sudden Rise” directed by Mohammad Sajad Motaharizadeh and “And the God who is close” directed by Mojtaba Darbandi would be screened at SKICC in Srinagar today.
One of the festival’s most distinctive attractions will be a “floating cinema” on Dal Lake, where films will be screened against the backdrop of Kashmir’s iconic landscape. The special screenings will feature Bollywood films shot in the Valley including Junglee, Arzoo, Kashmir Ki Kali and Kabhi Kabhie.
The five-member international jury headed by acclaimed cinematographer-director Santosh Sivan will evaluate the entries. The jury also includes Oscar and BAFTA-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, German film curator Dorothee Wenner, media entrepreneur Keiko Bang and National Award-winning filmmaker Himansu Sekhar Khatua.
The local film makers are also keenly looking towards the festival and hope that it would increase the prospects for J&K-based film makers, artists and technicians.
“The festival could help revive Bollywood’s longstanding association with Kashmir and encourage filmmakers to return to the region,” said local actor and artist Shabbir Ahmed.
He said the festival should ensure meaningful participation of local artists and provide them with opportunities when production teams from outside come to Jammu and Kashmir for shooting.
Speaking at the inauguration of the festival, J&K Chief Secretary Atal Duloo said cinema and J&K have shared a long and beautiful relationship for decades.
“Our mountains, Valleys, landscapes have inspired filmmakers and have been part of many memorable films. Today, we want to take this relationship forward. We invite you to discover our heritage, crafts, cuisine, music, living culture of our people. We want J&K not only to inspire cinema but also to become a place where cinema is creative and experienced,” he said.
Welcoming the filmmakers, he described the festival as an opportunity to reconnect J&K with the world of cinema saying “our endeavour is to establish J&K as an important destination for filmmaking and film tourism”.
He said the festival is an opportunity for talented youth of J&K. “We have aspiring writers, actors, musicians, filmmakers, technicians, musicians and lyricists who are looking for opportunities to learn, grow and showcase their talent. We hope this festival will open new doors for them and connect them with the wider world of cinema”.
The Chief Secretary expressed hope that the festival would enable filmmakers and audiences to discover common human experiences across geographical and cultural boundaries and foster deeper understanding through storytelling.
The cinemas in Kashmir were closed down on December 31, 1990 after threats from militants. However, with the improvement of ground situation and decline in militancy, the first multiplex Inox was opened in Srinagar a few years back.
The festival seeks to take that revival a step further by placing J&K on the international film circuit and showcasing its landscapes, culture, heritage, cuisine and creative talent to filmmakers from India and abroad.
The festival is expected to provide visiting filmmakers an opportunity to experience the region first-hand while simultaneously creating greater visibility for its landscapes, cultural heritage and creative potential.
Top Bollywood filmmakers and actors including Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Ramesh Sippy, Imtiaz Ali and Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sadia Khateeb and others are attending the four day festival.