J&K’s first international film festival opens with 135 films from across the world

SRINAGAR: The first ever international film festival in Jammu and Kashmir got underway on Monday with 135 films including 60 foreign entries to be screened during the four-day festival in an attempt to revive J&K’s long- association with the world of cinema and make it once again a preferred destination for film making and film making.

The 4-day film festival themed "Rang-e-Cinema" (colours of cinema) is being held from September 7-10 at Srinagar, Jammu and world famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir.

Organised by J&K Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), the festival opened on Monday with the screening of Lebanese filmmaker Sarah Francis’s film “Dead Dog” at INOX, Srinagar’s only multiplex.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated the festival at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Srinagar yesterday evening marking a new chapter in Jammu & Kashmir’s long and enduring relationship with cinema.

Describing the inaugural edition of IFFJK as more than a celebration of cinema, Omar said the festival shall portray Jammu & Kashmir’s as a vibrant and alluring destination for filmmakers, storytellers and creative talent from across India and the world.

Welcoming the filmmakers and delegates, the CM said Kashmir was a place where stories were not merely hosted but born.

“To stand here today, under the majestic shade of the Chinar trees, surrounded by the sentinel peaks of the Himalayas, is to be reminded that some places on earth do not merely host stories—they are born of them,” he said.