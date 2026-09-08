Man posing as PMO official, armed 'bodyguard' detained at Modi event venue in Mumbai

A 24-year-old man posing as a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) official and his armed 'bodyguard' were detained at a venue in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on Tuesday, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend an event, police said.

The 24-year-old man allegedly identified himself as a PMO official to gain entry to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), where Modi was scheduled to attend an event later in the day. A firearm was recovered from the so-called bodyguard, a police official said.

Security personnel and police officers deployed at the high-security venue intercepted the duo after noticing their suspicious behaviour. The man could not produce any credentials and both were detained and handed over to Mumbai Police for questioning.

"Two individuals have been detained from the venue in Mumbai where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend an event. A gun was recovered from one of the individuals. The Mumbai Police detained a man at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in BKC who was claiming to be an official from the Prime Minister's Office," Police said.

"The detained man is reported to be 24 years old. He was accompanied by a bodyguard who was carrying a gun. The Mumbai Crime Branch is now conducting further investigation into the matter," they added.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the matter, while the identities of the two men have not been disclosed.

Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the seventh edition of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026 in Mumbai at around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The conference brings together policymakers, regulators, central banks, financial institutions, fintech companies, technology firms, investors, academics and other stakeholders to discuss innovation, technology, regulation and the future of the financial sector.

Further details were awaited as the investigation continued.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)