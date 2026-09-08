Mumbai Diary| Maharashtra’s answer to Shashi Tharoor

No end to farmers’ long wait for loan waiver

Maharashtra’s farm loan waiver, announced at more than `36,000 crore, has left a majority of farmers still waiting for relief. The state government is releasing the list of eligible farmers at a snail’s pace, while distressed farmers wait for their names. A total of 56 lakh farmers are expected to benefit. Some have compared the wait to “Waiting for Godot”, saying they need government support but are being asked to wait. Farmers argue that timely assistance would allow them to use the money properly when needed most. For now, however, the government appears to be taking its own time to publish lists and promptly transfer benefits.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com