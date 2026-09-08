Mumbai Diary| Maharashtra’s answer to Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor is known for using obscure English words that often leave ordinary Indian speakers spellbound. In Maharashtra, young social activist Vidyanand Bapat has earned a similar comparison as the “Marathi Tharoor” for his use of uncommon Marathi words, which make even regular Marathi speakers pause and work out their meanings. At a time when Marathi is increasingly spoken with English mixed in, Pune-based Bapat has shown how unadulterated Marathi can still be used effectively. His linguistic style has accompanied a larger cause: he has been raising his voice against loud DJs and ear-deafening music during festivals.
Mayor raises red flag over PR department
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade has blamed the BMC Public Relations department for circulating false and incorrect reports about her to selected media outlets. She raised the matter within the BMC and also complained to CM Devendra Fadnavis, seeking appointment of a deputy commissioner-level officer to head the PR department. Tawade said the department was not performing its duty and questioned the distribution of ads to specific newspapers and agencies. She demanded a probe through a special investigation team and action. The BMC chief had earlier expressed unhappiness with the Public Relations department.
No end to farmers’ long wait for loan waiver
Maharashtra’s farm loan waiver, announced at more than `36,000 crore, has left a majority of farmers still waiting for relief. The state government is releasing the list of eligible farmers at a snail’s pace, while distressed farmers wait for their names. A total of 56 lakh farmers are expected to benefit. Some have compared the wait to “Waiting for Godot”, saying they need government support but are being asked to wait. Farmers argue that timely assistance would allow them to use the money properly when needed most. For now, however, the government appears to be taking its own time to publish lists and promptly transfer benefits.
Sudhir Suryawanshi
Our correspondent in Maharashtra
suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com