Punjab farmer dies by suicide after being pressured to apologise over drug menace question to Minister Cheema

CHANDIGARH: A 50-year-old farmer from Sangrur, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s home district, died by suicide after he was allegedly pressured and harassed by local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders to apologise for questioning Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the alleged sale and supply of “chitta” in his village at a recent public meeting.
The farmer had alleged that the government was not doing enough to stop the drug menace, according to his family and villagers. The incident has now snowballed into a major political controversy, with the Opposition demanding an investigation and accountability.
A few days ago, a Sikh baptised youth and anti-drug activist, Mohanjit Singh, was allegedly tortured by the state police after he climbed onto the rooftop of a house near the venue of a ‘Milni’ programme in Sheron village, also in Sangrur district, and waved a black flag at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while raising slogans against the state government over the continuing drug menace.
The deceased, Gulzar Singh of Toor Banjara village in Dirba, the Assembly constituency of State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema in Sangrur district, allegedly consumed aluminium phosphide tablets because of the alleged intimidation, his family said, following an incident during a public meeting addressed by Cheema in Toor Banjara village to review development works last week.
During the interaction, Gulzar asked why the government had failed to stop his son and other villagers from openly using chitta. His cousin Gurdeep Singh said two young men from the village had died of drug overdoses and Gulzar was distressed over his son’s addiction.
Gulzar had questioned the sale of drugs during the meeting, saying, “My son openly consumes ‘chitta’. Why don’t you take action against the drug menace?” In a video that subsequently went viral, he was heard claiming that his son was an addict as the drug was easily available.
The local police allegedly moved Gulzar away from the venue after he raised the issue. Singh’s family members and villagers alleged that the village panchayat and other influential local leaders summoned him later that evening and pressured him to apologise publicly the next morning for confronting Cheema.
Gulzar subsequently came under pressure from members of the village panchayat to apologise for raising the issue before Cheema and claimed that the alleged pressure left him distressed. He was also allegedly harassed by the police, following which he allegedly consumed a poisonous substance.
He was initially taken to a hospital in Dirba and subsequently shifted to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala and later taken to DMC Ludhiana for further treatment, where he died.
Before his death, Singh allegedly blamed Cheema and the village sarpanch for taking this step and alleged that he had been pressured to apologise after questioning the minister over the drug menace.
He also claimed that his son was addicted to drugs and that he had sold his house amid the family’s difficulties.
“Cheema is also responsible for my death,” he said, referring to Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, whom he had questioned during his visit to the village. “The sarpanch is also responsible for my death. I had questioned Cheema about drugs. My son takes drugs. My house was sold. I don’t have anything and finally now I have consumed poison. The problem of drugs has not been solved anywhere in Punjab,” Gulzar said before he died.
Thereafter, Gulzar alleged, the police took him aside and put a lot of pressure on him to apologise after he questioned Cheema.
Singh’s son said the sarpanch became angry after his father alleged that drugs were being sold openly in their village. “The sarpanch got furious and scolded my father,” the son said.
Lakhvir Singh, general secretary of Krantikari Pendu Mazdoor Union Punjab, who recorded Gulzar’s statement on his mobile phone, said that more than two hours were wasted at Rajindra Hospital as authorities informed them that they lacked some special equipment required for Gulzar’s treatment.
“Gulzar died at DMC on Monday late night. He was survived by three sons, including the eldest one addicted to chitta. The police told us they have registered a case and arrested four persons, including two members of the village panchayat. We demand that a case should be registered against the minister also,” he said.
Despite repeated attempts, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema could not be contacted for comment.
However, the supporters of the sarpanch denied the allegations. Baljeet Singh, husband of Sarpanch Baljinder Kaur Sidhu, said that the claims made by Gulzar were false and baseless. He said Finance Minister Cheema and members of the panchayat had counselled Gulzar after he raised the drug issue and assured him that efforts were being made to tackle the menace. He denied that Gulzar had been threatened or that any argument had taken place.
Meanwhile, police have registered a case of abetment to suicide and harassment against a sarpanch and two other persons.
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote on X, “Very sorry, Gulzar Singh has lost the battle of life. The poor father from Village Tur Banjara was distressed due to his son’s addiction; when he questioned the Finance Minister about not stopping drugs, the ruling party leaders started threatening and intimidating him. Out of fear he consumed poison and, in his final moments, also gave his full statement. The direct culprits responsible for this tragic death are traitor Gurudwara Bhagwant Mann and @HarpalCheemaMLA. The police should immediately take action against the minister and the guilty parties based on the deceased’s statements. The Shiromani Akali Dal stands with the family in this fight against injustice and will provide support in every possible way.”
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia alleged that police pushed Gulzar aside before AAP leaders pressured him to apologise. He termed the suicide a killing and demanded an FIR against Finance Minister Cheema.
Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu said the Sangrur man had held Cheema responsible for the tragedy.
“Gulzar Singh questioned Cheema about the drug menace in an effort to save his son. He was allegedly driven to suicide and, before his death, held the minister responsible. Under the Bhagwant Mann government, the situation in Punjab has deteriorated to such an extent that ordinary citizens demanding answers and their rights are allegedly being pushed to the brink of losing their lives. Cheema must be immediately removed from the Council of Ministers and a case should be filed against him,” he said.
Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira shared a video purportedly showing Gulzar naming Cheema and others, and demanded an immediate FIR against the minister and his associates. He also asked if this was how the AAP respected the SC community to which Gulzar belonged.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)