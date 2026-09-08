Punjab farmer dies by suicide after being pressured to apologise over drug menace question to Minister Cheema

During the interaction, Gulzar asked why the government had failed to stop his son and other villagers from openly using chitta. His cousin Gurdeep Singh said two young men from the village had died of drug overdoses and Gulzar was distressed over his son’s addiction.

Gulzar had questioned the sale of drugs during the meeting, saying, “My son openly consumes ‘chitta’. Why don’t you take action against the drug menace?” In a video that subsequently went viral, he was heard claiming that his son was an addict as the drug was easily available.

The local police allegedly moved Gulzar away from the venue after he raised the issue. Singh’s family members and villagers alleged that the village panchayat and other influential local leaders summoned him later that evening and pressured him to apologise publicly the next morning for confronting Cheema.

Gulzar subsequently came under pressure from members of the village panchayat to apologise for raising the issue before Cheema and claimed that the alleged pressure left him distressed. He was also allegedly harassed by the police, following which he allegedly consumed a poisonous substance.

He was initially taken to a hospital in Dirba and subsequently shifted to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala and later taken to DMC Ludhiana for further treatment, where he died.

Before his death, Singh allegedly blamed Cheema and the village sarpanch for taking this step and alleged that he had been pressured to apologise after questioning the minister over the drug menace.