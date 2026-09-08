Punjab: Opposition corners AAP govt over farmer’s suicide, seeks CM Bhagwant Mann's resignation

CHANDIGARH: Opposition parties Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday targeted the Aam Aadmi Party government over the suicide of 46-year-old farmer Gulzar Singh, demanding Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s resignation and an FIR against Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema for alleged abetment to suicide.

The opposition alleged that Gulzar Singh was pressured by local AAP leaders to apologise after he questioned Cheema over the drug menace in his village. Gulzar, a resident of Dirba in Sangrur district, allegedly named Cheema as responsible for his death in his dying declaration.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa demanded Cheema’s resignation, alleging that Gulzar was humiliated by Cheema’s aides after he raised concerns about the open availability of drugs in the area. Bajwa said Gulzar’s son had also allegedly become addicted to drugs.

Bajwa also accused the AAP government of turning Punjab into a police state and alleged that the police was being used as a “private militia” by Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann.

He referred to the September 2 arrest of Mohanjit, a youth from Mann’s home district, after he allegedly waved a black flag at the CM to highlight the drug problem. Bajwa alleged that Mohanjit was brutally beaten in custody, administered electric shocks on his private parts and suffered damage to his eardrum.

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also demanded Cheema’s immediate dismissal and arrest, citing Gulzar’s dying declaration. Congress workers from across the state held a protest outside the Punjab Congress Bhawan and marched towards the CM’s residence but were stopped by police.

Warring also raised the alleged custodial assault of Mohanjit and questioned the Mann's silence over protection allegedly being given to a rape accused.

Meanwhile, a Punjab BJP delegation led by state president Kewal Singh Dhillon met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and submitted a memorandum seeking immediate and impartial action in the cases involving Gulzar and Mohanjit.

Dhillon said Gulzar had raised the issue of the alleged open sale of ‘chitta’ at a public meeting held by Cheema and sought action against the drug menace. He said Gulzar’s family had also been struggling with his son’s alleged serious addiction to ‘chitta’.

The BJP said Gulzar had named the Finance Minister and others in a video purportedly recorded before his death, alleging that they were responsible for the circumstances leading to his death.

The party demanded that the case be thoroughly investigated and not treated merely as a suicide. It also sought a CBI probe and called for the preservation of video recordings, relevant communications and statements of family members.